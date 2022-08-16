Skip to main content

Watch: Jabari Small Talks Added Weight, Goals for Season

Tennessee Football starting running back Jabari Small met with the media in a press conference setting on Tuesday morning to discuss his added weight and preparation for the season. 

Small shared that he wants to help his team in any way possible and remain healthy, noting that finishing games is a high priority of his in 2022. 

Small backed up running backs coach Jerry Mack's praise for freshman running back Dylan Sampson, talked how badly he wants to be the short yardage back and more. 

Small's entire availability is above. 

