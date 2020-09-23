SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Final Press Conference Ahead of South Carolina Game

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt was available to reporters one final time before his team travels to Columbia, South Carolina for a showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. You can watch the press conference in the video above. (Pruitt's Audio was cut out for his opening statement, once fixed he started fielding questions.)

Earlier in the week, Pruitt said: "Our guys are really excited about getting a chance to play this week. I am really proud about how everyone in our organization has really stuck together trying to figure out a way for us to improve daily. Our kids have had a great attitude along with this staff and we are excited about this week. We have a tremendous challenge going on the road playing South Carolina. We are very familiar with their staff. Coach Muschamp has done an outstanding job there. He does an outstanding job on defense. He hired Mike Bobo to be his offensive coordinator, a guy that I've worked with before that I feel like is one of the best offensive minds in all of football, so it will be a tremendous challenge on both sides of the ball. Then you throw in special teams, which for us has probably been a huge point of emphasis just with the fact that we've had so many guys that have not been able to participate in practice, we've had to bounce guys around. We've got a lot of work that we've got to get done this week. We've got to continue to build and try to create momentum heading into Saturday's matchup."

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Selected to Finish 3rd in SEC East in Media Poll, Five Vols Receive Preseason All-SEC Honors

Tennessee Selected to Finish 3rd in SEC East Media Poll, Five Vols Receive Preseason All-SEC Honors

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Launches "Vol Access Gameday Pass" Ahead of 2020 Season-Opener

Tennessee Launches "Vol Access Gameday Pass" Ahead of 2020 Season-Opener

Dale Dowden

Pruitt: Versatile freshman Dee Beckwith injured, won’t travel for South Carolina

Tennessee coaches and players have immediately noticed the impact of Beckwith, but an early injury will prevent the freshman from traveling when the Vols take on the Gamecocks

Jake Nichols

Tennessee Vols Football and Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

Watch: Peyton Manning Says "Vols Are Coming Back, Pruitt is the Right Guy Leading the Charge"

Watch: Peyton Manning Says "Vols Are Coming Back, Pruitt is the Right Guy Leading the Charge"

Matthew Ray

To'o To'o Shares Thoughts on "Tight-Knit," Young Linebacker Group Ahead of South Carolina

Matthew Ray

Former Georgia Bulldog Claims Kirby Smart 'Manipulated' Him, Racist Events Led to Transfer

Otis Reese transferred from Georgia to Ole Miss, and he took to social media to share how Kirby Smart Manipulated him

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols Tuesday Practice Highlights as South Carolina Prep Continues

The Tennessee Volunteers were back on the practice field on Tuesday

Matthew Ray

Podcast: Breaking Down Tennessee's Unofficial Depth Chart Release

https://anchor.fm/VR2/episodes/VR2-on-SI-Breaking-Down-Tennessees-Depth-Chart-Release-ek1f0q

Matthew Ray

Four Tennessee Freshman Who Could Impact Saturday's Game Against South Carolina

A look at four freshman on the Tennessee Volunteers roster that could impact Saturday's game against South Carolina.

Matthew Ray