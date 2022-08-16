Watch: Jerry Mack Discuss RB Room Progression as Season Nears

Tennessee Football running backs coach Jerry Mack met with the media in a press conference setting on Tuesday morning to discuss how the running backs are progressing as the season nears.

A big takeaway from Mack's press conference is his comment about Jabari Small adding approximately 15 pounds.

When discussing the remainder of the running backs, Mack had high praise for Dylan Sampson, but commented that Justin Williams-Thomas must get better in pass protection. Mack also shared that Lyn-J Dixon tweaked his ankle and should return to practice sooner rather than later.

Mack's entire availability is above.