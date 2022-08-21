Watch: Josh Dobbs Makes Incredible Play to Avoid Sack in Preseason Game

VFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs entered Browns training camp as the third-string quarterback, meaning the former standout Tennessee signal caller has been seeing plenty of action in the preseason.

On Sunday afternoon, the Browns are facing off against the Eagles for their second preseason game, and Dobbs got the start.

Deshaun Watson did not suit up and backup Jacoby Brissett didn't play. This is likely because Brissett will serve as the Browns starter for the first 11 weeks of the season with Watson suspended, meaning Dobbs, as of now, is the primary number two.

Dobbs made the most of his first preseason appearance, putting together a highly efficient stat line of 10 completions on 13 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown. Dobbs also added a carry for nine yards.

Like his effort nine days ago, Dobbs is making noise and generating plenty of nationwide attention with the plays he's making.

Dobbs got off to a fast start on Cleveland's first drive of the game, accounting for 51 of the offense's 83 yards.

The highlight of the drive was undoubtedly the VFL's 36 yard scramble to get the Browns inside of Philadelphia's 10-yard line.

Dobbs made a move to escape pressure from the right edge, but when he did, the Eagle's pass rusher grasped Dobbs' jersey and did not let go, ripping and stretching the fabric an astonishingly long way before Dobbs broke free.

Dobbs would go on to run down the sideline for nearly 30 yards before he cut back inside and crashed to the turf at the Eagles' six-yard line.

As you can see in the video above, Dobbs and his dangling piece of jersey made quite the play to put Cleveland in prime scoring position.

Dobbs late capitalized on his terrific run by finding the endzone with his legs for a three-yard score.

The Alpharetta, Georgia, native did fumble the snap but quickly picked the ball back up and made the play for six.

Dobb's game-tying score marks his second of the preseason as the VFL continues to show he is well-deserving of the backup role to enter the season, using both his arm and his legs to make plays.

Dobbs' competition for the backup role is former Top-10 overall pick Josh Rosen, but it seems the former Vol has a firm hold on the job.

So don't be surprised if Dobbs finds a way to log his first career start in a regular season NFL game in 2022.

