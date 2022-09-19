Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Florida Week

It's Florida week.

Tennessee enters the week as 10-point favorites over rival Florida, and the Vols have plenty of momentum heading into Week 4 having started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

While there are many positives surrounding Tennessee Football currently, the Vols are unfortunately having to deal with some injuries to key players Cedric Tillman and Jabari Small. However, UT head coach Josh Heupel did not update the status of those injured players Monday.

Heupel kicked off the week with a Monday afternoon press conference to give a final recap from the Akron game and discuss the significance of the Florida game.

Heupel's entire Monday press conference is above.