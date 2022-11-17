Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Media For Final Time Ahead Of South Carolina

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday morning for the final time ahead of the Vols' upcoming date with South Carolina on Saturday. 

Tennessee is coming off a mammoth 66-24 win over Missouri and will look to keep the pedal to the metal against the Gamecocks on the road this weekend. 

The Vols are 2-1 in road games this year, with their lone loss of the season coming to Georgia in Athens. 

The fifth-ranked Vols and the Gamecocks will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Saturday night. Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe have the call.

