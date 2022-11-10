Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Previews Missouri Game For Final Time

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday morning to preview the upcoming Missouri matchup for the final time. 

Heupel's entire Thursday presser can be watched above. 

The fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers host the Missouri Tigers on Saturday at Noon ET inside Neyland Stadium for the final home game of the season. The game will also serve as Senior Day for all Volunteer seniors who opt to partake. 

Football

Recruiting

Recruiting

Recruiting

Men's Basketball

Football

Football

Football

