Watch: Josh Heupel Previews Week One Battle Against Ball State, Shares Reaction to Bru McCoy News
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Tuesday morning to preview the Vols' week one game against Ball State.
Heupel also discussed his reaction to Bru McCoy becoming eligible and more on Monday afternoon.
Heupel's entire first press conference of the official start to the college football season is above.
Photo Credit: Brianna Paciorka of the Knoxville News Sentinel
