September 11, 2021
Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Excitement About Gameday, Neyland Stadium Experience

Josh Heupel Talks Excitement About Game and Neyland Stadium Experience
Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel had a chance to experience the atmosphere around Neyland Stadium for the first time last Thursday night. 

Earlier tonight, Tennessee released a video of Heupel in Neyland Stadium talking about the experience and more. 


"We can't wait to experience the Vol Walk, running through the 'T' and everything that makes Neyland Stadium special," Heupel said earlier this year. “I get goosebumps just thinking about what it will be like that Thursday night. The passion of Vol Nation is unmatched, and we are grateful for their support."

Tennessee coaches, recruits, and players have called for a movement to fill Neyland for the past week as the Vols look to improve to 2-0 on the season. 

