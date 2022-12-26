Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Orange Bowl After Vols Arrive in Miami on Christmas

Tennessee has made its way to the Sunshine state and Head Coach Josh Heupel spoke briefly about the upcoming game. You can watch the video above.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

feature image via the Orange Bowl Twitter