Watch: Mike Ekeler Talks OLBs, Possible Returners, Newcomers and More After Wednesday Practice
Tennessee Football special teams and outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler met with the media on Wednesday morning after the Vols' practice to discuss potential returners to replace VFL Velus Jones Jr. this season, the newcomers in general and who is impressing on the outside other than Byron Young and Tyler Baron.
Ekeler's entire Wednesday availability is above.
Video courtesy UT Athletics Communications
