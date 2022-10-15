Watch: Nick Saban Rages After Alabama Player Commits Costly Mistake

Things are going really well for Tennessee in the first half of the Top-10 showdown in Neyland Stadium this afternoon.

The Vols lead 28-17 with under two minutes remaining in the first half, and No. 3 Alabama looks to be in early danger of losing their first game of the season.

One of the reasons Tennessee was able to build up a sizable lead in the first half was Alabama mistakes. The Tide have committed nine penalties for 71 yards compared to UT's two for 15. In addition, Alabama's special teams committed a costly turnover on a punt return.

Alabama held the Vols to their first three-and-out of the game. Paxton Brooks punted the ball to approximately the Alabama 30-yard-line, and the return man decided to let it bounce. But junior linebacker Quandarrius Robinson foolishly and nonchalantly touched the ball while it was on the ground and immediately got drilled by members of the Vols' special teams. Tennessee recovered, and the Vols scored a handful of plays later on a Princeton Fant run.

After the costly error, Nick Saban lost it on the sideline, letting out a lot of frustration.

Saban's frustration was clearly understandable, as his team was already trailing 21-10 at the time of the turnover. After Tennessee scored on the ensuing drive, the Tide trailed 28-10.

Nick Saban has never lost to Tennessee as head coach at Alabama.