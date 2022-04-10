Skip to main content

WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Discussion and Highlights After 7-on-7 Championship

Tennessee 5-star quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava took the field at Farragut High School on Sunday, leading Team TOA to a national title in the Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament.

He threw sharp passes throughout the afternoon, caught a touchdown near the end, and displayed the pinpoint accuracy and positive energy that have helped Iamaleava recruit other top prospects to Rocky Top.

He also took in the Vols’ scrimmage this weekend — where he got a chance to catch up with Hendon Hooker — and is visiting the Tennessee facility again this afternoon.

See the video above for what the Long Beach native had to say about weekend as a whole, his 7-on-7 title, UT fans, his trips to Knoxville and more.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FJzti62X0AosGGG
Baseball

Watch: Tamari Key Throws Out First Pitch in Lindsey Nelson Stadium

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
4EBA0636-6F48-43EB-A0FD-34574F55155B
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mizzou Series Finale

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
550E071E-CD95-4164-A69C-66AC5797569D
Men's Basketball

Breaking: Vols Lose Forward Huntley-Hatfield to Portal

By Matt Ray4 hours ago
IMG_1041
Baseball

WATCH: Tony Vitello Talks Beck Hit, Vols’ Culture, Tennessee Football and More

By Jake Nichols15 hours ago
EA611DDA-EEEC-4D04-9DFA-3719D8B34A68
Baseball

WATCH: Jordan Beck Addresses Grand Slam, Tennessee Mindset and More After Win

By Jake Nichols15 hours ago
84D72461-2101-4785-8CDA-F9926BB1E4C9
Baseball

Tennessee Pokes Past Missouri in Game Two to Make More SEC History

By Jake Nichols16 hours ago
3D236BD7-5609-4B23-A14E-838C5B240E96
Recruiting

Prized OL Wilkin Formby Discusses Visit To Rocky Top

By Matt Ray16 hours ago
164CA19D-2D5C-4AC6-AEA8-94CE19A47E28
Recruiting

Coveted Peach State LB CJ Allen Talks 'Great Visit' With Vols

By Matt Ray17 hours ago