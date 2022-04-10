WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Discussion and Highlights After 7-on-7 Championship

Tennessee 5-star quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava took the field at Farragut High School on Sunday, leading Team TOA to a national title in the Pylon 7-on-7 Tournament.

He threw sharp passes throughout the afternoon, caught a touchdown near the end, and displayed the pinpoint accuracy and positive energy that have helped Iamaleava recruit other top prospects to Rocky Top.

He also took in the Vols’ scrimmage this weekend — where he got a chance to catch up with Hendon Hooker — and is visiting the Tennessee facility again this afternoon.

See the video above for what the Long Beach native had to say about weekend as a whole, his 7-on-7 title, UT fans, his trips to Knoxville and more.