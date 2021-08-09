Watch: Peyton Manning Gives Heartfelt Hall of Fame Speech

Legendary Quarterback Peyton Manning has been immortalized in the football world. Earlier tonight, Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At the ceremony, he delivered what many are already calling one of the best Hall of Fame induction speeches of all time. You can watch in the video below.

"In college, at my beloved alma mater the University of Tennessee, football gave me a platform to help me grow as a man and refine my skills," Manning said during the speech. "Entering the NFL, the game gave me a profession where I could measure myself up against the very best. And live camaraderie at its deepest level"