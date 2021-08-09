Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Watch: Peyton Manning Gives Heartfelt Hall of Fame Speech

Peyton Manning gives his hall of fame speech
Author:
Publish date:

Legendary Quarterback Peyton Manning has been immortalized in the football world. Earlier tonight, Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At the ceremony, he delivered what many are already calling one of the best Hall of Fame induction speeches of all time. You can watch in the video below.

"In college, at my beloved alma mater the University of Tennessee, football gave me a platform to help me grow as a man and refine my skills," Manning said during the speech. "Entering the NFL, the game gave me a profession where I could measure myself up against the very best. And live camaraderie at its deepest level"

Peyton Manning
Football

Watch: Peyton Manning Gives Heartfelt Hall of Fame Speech

BC33AFFE-9492-43DF-B784-737D9D7991AD
Football

Watch: Vols RB Evans Hauls in Toe-Tap TD Pass from Hendon Hooker

B35C9F98-B7B9-48B9-96B4-E68104FFB21C
Football

Veteran Vols DB Burrell Sees Two Freshman Standing Out in Fall Camp

Calbert
Football

Vols Veteran OL Reportedly Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury

USATSI_15273122_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Looking For Someone to 'Run Through the Damn Smoke, a Fart in a Skillet' in the Return Game

Hendon Hooker
Football

Incoming Transfer Profile: Hendon Hooker

3C28F479-74EB-44C8-8225-C95DBE4D6757
Football

Watch: Mike Ekeler Talks With Media

7CA6E74A-7B38-440D-9A90-48081DE30E61
Football

Notes and Observations from Tennessee's Third Practice of Fall Camp