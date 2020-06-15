WATCH: ‘SEC Shorts’ releases hilarious video on how it would have covered 1998 college football season

The 1998 college football season is one Tennessee fans will treasure forever.

It’s also one Arkansas fans won’t- and can’t- forget.

In an ode to that historic season, “SEC Shorts” released their latest video on Monday, showing how they would have covered the 1998 season across the conference.

The video covers all 12 teams in the league and tosses in nods to Mizzou and Texas A & M (both then in the Big 12) for good measure.

The full video (including a hilarious nod to Tennessee’s championship and Alabama’s then-turmoil) can be seen below: