Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

WATCH: ‘SEC Shorts’ releases hilarious video on how it would have covered 1998 college football season

Jake Nichols

The 1998 college football season is one Tennessee fans will treasure forever.

It’s also one Arkansas fans won’t- and can’t- forget. 

In an ode to that historic season, “SEC Shorts” released their latest video on Monday, showing how they would have covered the 1998 season across the conference.

The video covers all 12 teams in the league and tosses in nods to Mizzou and Texas A&M (both then in the Big 12) for good measure.

The full video (including a hilarious nod to Tennessee’s championship and Alabama’s then-turmoil) can be seen below:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Vols Basketball Team Returns to Campus, Begins COVID Testing

Matthew Ray

Vols Promote from Within for Strength Coach

The Vols have promoted from within to fill their vacant head strength and conditioning coach position.

Brandon Martin

Mid-week all-day Tennessee Chat

Matthew Ray

by

jhouse1344

Analysis: Four Star Wolfe Tailor Made for Vol Offense

The Vols landed one of the top targets on their board in four-star tight end Hudson Wolfe. The in-state prospect is an ideal fit for Tennessee's offense.

Brandon Martin

Breaking: Vols Land Elite In-State Tight End Hudson Wolfe

Tennessee has landed the commitment of elite in-state tight end Hudson Wolfe

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols Prospect Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Highlights

A look at 2021 DL Target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Highlights

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Brandon Kennedy

Returning Player Profile: Brandon Kennedy

Volunteer Country Staff

2021 Recruits: Tennessee's 10 Most Wanted

Tennessee remains in pursuit of elite recruits such as Payton Page, Amarius Mims, and others

Matthew Ray

A Look at Which Tennessee Freshmen Have the Best Chance of Starting this Fall

A breakdown of which Tennessee Volunteer Freshmen have the best chance to start this fall

Matthew Ray

Saturday Night Recruiting Note

Matthew Ray