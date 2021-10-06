    • October 6, 2021
    Watch: Tennessee Players React to Getting to Wear Black Uniforms

    Author:

    Earlier today, Tennessee unveiled their new alternate uniforms for Saturday's game against South Carolina, shortly after Josh Heupel announced the news to his team following a morning practice on Wednesday. To say the Tennessee, players were excited would be an understatement. You can watch their reaction in the video below. 

    "We talked about one thing when I got here that I haven't accomplished, you know what I mean," Heupel said. "You guys wanted to put a new twist on an old tradition, right?"

    The Vols will do just that on Saturday against South Carolina at Noon ET. This will mark the second time Tennessee has wore black, with the last coming against the Gamecocks in 2009. Below is a closer look at what the black uniforms will look like. 

    44C775A0-97E3-4B3B-B453-B7B948A415BA
