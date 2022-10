Tennessee Football players Princeton Fant, Hendon Hooker, William Wright, Solon Page III and Ramel Keyton met with the media after the Vols' 65-24 win over UT Martin.

Fant, Page and Wright's press conference can be found below.

Keyton and Hooker's press conference can be found below.

Head coach Josh Heupel's post-game presser is at the top of the article.