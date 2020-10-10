WATCH: Tennessee releases awesome offensive line hype video prior to Georgia game

The Tennessee Valley Authority serves as the power source for electricity in East Tennessee and around the Southeast.

Similarly, the Vols’ offensive line is the power source for Jim Chaney’s offense, hence the nickname “TVA.”

After last week’s showing against Missouri, the Vols’ offensive front has easily earned its new nickname.

Tennessee paid homage to that nickname and the driving force behind the Vols’ offense on Saturday, releasing this awesome hype video to celebrate a unit that features Trey Smith, Cade Mays and Wanya Morris at the forefront:

This unit will be essential for the 14th-ranked Vols to pull off an upset today against No. 3 Georgia in Athens.