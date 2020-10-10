SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

WATCH: Tennessee releases awesome offensive line hype video prior to Georgia game

Jake Nichols

The Tennessee Valley Authority serves as the power source for electricity in East Tennessee and around the Southeast.

Similarly, the Vols’ offensive line is the power source for Jim Chaney’s offense, hence the nickname “TVA.”

After last week’s showing against Missouri, the Vols’ offensive front has easily earned its new nickname. 

Tennessee paid homage to that nickname and the driving force behind the Vols’ offense on Saturday, releasing this awesome hype video to celebrate a unit that features Trey Smith, Cade Mays and Wanya Morris at the forefront:

This unit will be essential for the 14th-ranked Vols to pull off an upset today against No. 3 Georgia in Athens. 

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staff Predictions: Can Tennessee Beat Georgia in SEC East Clash?

Staff Predictions: Can Tennessee Beat Georgia in SEC East Clash?

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Jt_GBO_VFL_1991

Keys to the Game: How Tennessee Defeats Georgia on the Road

Keys to the Game: How Tennessee Defeats Georgia on the Road

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Top-15 Showdown with UGA

https://twitter.com/Vol_Football/status/1314702184672419841?s=20

Matthew Ray

Three Players to Watch on Tennessee's Offense Against Georgia

Three Players to Watch on Tennessee's Offense Against Georgia

Volunteer Country Staff

Three Players to Watch on Tennessee's Defense Against Georgia

Three Players to Watch on Tennessee's Defense Against Georgia

Volunteer Country Staff

Three Questions For Tennessee Heading Into Their Top-15 Match-up Against Georgia

Three Questions For Tennessee Heading Into Their Top-15 Match-up Against Georgia

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Dylan Brooks talks improvements, offensive talent, Vols’ edge rush and more after win

See those Alabama gloves in the picture? Well, looks can be deceiving.

Jake Nichols

Analyst: Pruitt is 'Best In-Game Defensive Mind in College Football'

Cole Cubelic shares his thoughts on Jeremy Pruitt

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update on Coveted Freshman DB Lawrence's Progress

Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update on Coveted Freshman DB Lawrence's Progress

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Updates Status of DB's Shamburger, Thompson Ahead of Georgia

Jeremy Pruitt Updates Status of DB's Shamburger, Thompson Ahead of Georgia

Matthew Ray