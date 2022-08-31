Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Releases Epic Hype Video Ahead of 2022 Season

Just a few days after releasing a Week One hype video, Tennessee Football's social media team has released a season hype video with the caption "Tomorrow a new chapter begins..."

The brand new video can be seen below. 

The video is full of calls from the late great John Ward and is narrated by VFL offensive lineman Trey Smith, putting a cool and unique spin on this year's hype video. The video also features many shots of the new renovations in Neyland Stadium. 

The Vols season officially kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET against Ball State in Knoxville. 

Photo Credit: Brianna Paciorka of the Knoxville News Sentinel

