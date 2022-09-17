Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Akron Game

Skip to main content

Tennessee Football social media team is back at it again with another hype video release–this time for the Vols upcoming matchup against Akron. 

Tennessee dropped the hype video on Twitter and Instagram last night with the caption: 'Another opportunity tomorrow night.'

The opportunity is a near guarantee win for Tennessee, as the Vols are currently favored by 47.5 points on Caesar's Sportsbook. 

With a win, Tennessee would improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016, a telling sign of the direction Josh Heupel is taking the program. In addition, the win would mark Heupel's tenth of his Tennessee tenure, putting him tied for 15th in the all time wins list at UT.

The atmosphere should be rocking for the Vols game against Akron, as the two teams will be playing in a sold out Neyland Stadium. The sellout marks the first of the season for Tennessee and will serve as the first in two consecutive weeks with the Florida game already being sold out. 

Akron is the first non-power five opponent Tennessee will host in a Neyland sellout since the 2014 opener against Utah State. 

Kickoff for Tennessee's third contest of 2022 is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network +/ESPN +. 

