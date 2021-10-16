Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Ole Miss

Roughly 24 hours ahead of kickoff Tennessee has released its hype video for Ole Miss, which you can watch below.

The environment is expected to be one of the best in recent years, and Josh Heupel has frequently reiterated that his team is excited for this opportunity.

“The environment, what our kids have done on the field, the work that they’ve put in, it’s awesome that our fan base has recognized that,” Heupel said earlier in the week. “Excited about what our players are doing inside of our program. They’ve built this opportunity. It’s about our preparation and being ready to go play. Can’t wait to see Vol Walk, to see the stadium checkerboarded out. After the ball game last week, when we started talking about this one, talked about, it needs to be a home field advantage. Obviously, Saturday night should be that way. Can’t wait to experience it with our crowd. Looking forward to it.”

The game with the No.13 Rebels is set to kickoff at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.