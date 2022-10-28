Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video For Border Battle Against Kentucky

Tennessee Football's social media team has struck again with another magnificent hype video. 

With the Vols taking on Kentucky Friday night in Neyland Stadium for a Top-20 showdown, Tennessee dropped their hype video Thursday evening narrated by the one and only VFL Trey Smith. 

The entire hype video can be watched below. 

The Halloween-themed hype video is certainly special compared to the average release, as Smith repeatedly makes remarks about how Tennessee is back, and that others were warned that the 'monster' is making a comeback. 

Smith is far from wrong, as Tennessee has arguably the best resume of any college football team through eight weeks of the season. 

The third-ranked Vols will look to make it an FBS-best five ranked wins on the season with a victory over the Cats on Saturday. 

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Neyland under the lights. ESPN has the broadcast. 

