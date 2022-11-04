Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video for Showdown With Georgia

Arguably the biggest game in the SEC East division in two decades is set to take place at 3:30 pm ET on CBS inside of Sanford Stadium. Georgia is ranked first in the AP poll while the Vols are ranked first in the newly released College Football Playoff rankings. A matchup that is essentially a playoff game in November will have the eyes of the college football world fixed upon. Ahead of the showdown, the Tennessee social media department has released their hype video for the contest, which you can watch in the tweet below.

