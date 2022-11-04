Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video for Showdown With Georgia

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arguably the biggest game in the SEC East division in two decades is set to take place at 3:30 pm ET on CBS inside of Sanford Stadium. Georgia is ranked first in the AP poll while the Vols are ranked first in the newly released College Football Playoff rankings. A matchup that is essentially a playoff game in November will have the eyes of the college football world fixed upon. Ahead of the showdown, the Tennessee social media department has released their hype video for the contest, which you can watch in the tweet below. 

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

6360B412-E8C2-4F82-9D3E-A2F8D6948AAA
Football

Hendon Hooker Signs NIL Deal With Mustard Company

By Jack Foster
673C2305-3DA2-4AF6-903F-C8EA3744C8D9
Recruiting

Elite ATH KingJoseph Edwards 'Impressed' With Vols Start to 2022 Season

By Matt Ray
CBB25C05-C8E2-4ABC-AF60-72EC8B4EB594
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Thursday Ahead of Showdown With No.3 Georgia

By Matt Ray
D0925C8D-B4EB-4295-8AE4-EFD23211E343
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Meets With Media For Final Time Ahead of Georgia

By Jack Foster
89253ABB-BF15-4DA7-A312-F561EF562441
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Georgia

By Matt Ray
heup
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on ESPN Following Tennessee Being Ranked No.1 in Initial CFP Rankings

By Matt Ray and Jack Foster
E4C102A2-B53E-42B8-BAD6-18D2EEF4D1BD
Football

Tennessee's Ranked No.1 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19200146_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Georgia Reportedly Loses Star Pass Rusher For Season

By Matt Ray