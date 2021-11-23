Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Theo Jackson Talks to Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

    Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson talked to the media during Tuesday's media availability. Watch below.
    Author:

    With Senior night being this Saturday when the Vols take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for rivalry week, multiple Tennessee players will play their last game as a Vol in Neyland Stadium. 

    One of those players is Theo Jackson. During Tuesday's media availability ahead of the final regular season game, Jackson described his thoughts on going through the T for the last time on Saturday, how he has developed as a player and leader this year, what he is thankful for this holiday season and more. 

    Jackson's full Tuesday availability is in the video above. 

    Read More

    IMG_5331
    Football

    Watch: Theo Jackson Talks to Media Ahead of Vanderbilt

    27 seconds ago
    IMG_5330
    Football

    Watch: Tim Banks Meets With Media During Tuesday Availability

    33 minutes ago
    Harper Tuesday Availability
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Meets With Media Ahead of Vegas Trip

    2 hours ago
    _big_20211114_MB_East_Tennessee_State_IC_006
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Highlights From BasketVols Bounce Back Win Over Tar Heels

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_167412091.jpg
    Football

    VFL Standouts in NFL Week 11: Sutton Makes Key Play on SNF

    3 hours ago
    9E44CE8E-9A1C-43C7-8CDE-7E19A1571753
    Football

    Vols DB Target Christian Harrison Announces Commitment Date

    19 hours ago
    FA99B5A0-BFE1-4713-A0EE-320B4067BB1F
    Recruiting

    Impact Report: Vols Land Coveted Peach State Pass Rusher

    19 hours ago
    D12ACE70-E5DF-42D4-BE09-68D74E526A70
    Recruiting

    Peach State Edge Rusher Commits to Vols, Feels Tennessee is 'Right Place For Me'

    19 hours ago