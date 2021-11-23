Watch: Theo Jackson Talks to Media Ahead of Vanderbilt
Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson talked to the media during Tuesday's media availability. Watch below.
With Senior night being this Saturday when the Vols take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for rivalry week, multiple Tennessee players will play their last game as a Vol in Neyland Stadium.
One of those players is Theo Jackson. During Tuesday's media availability ahead of the final regular season game, Jackson described his thoughts on going through the T for the last time on Saturday, how he has developed as a player and leader this year, what he is thankful for this holiday season and more.
Jackson's full Tuesday availability is in the video above.