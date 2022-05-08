WATCH: VFL Velus Jones Earning Praise at Bears Rookie Minicamp

It’s been a little over a week since the Chicago Bears picked former Tennessee wide receiver and special teams dynamo Velus Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but it appears Jones is already making waves in The Windy City.

On Sunday, the Bears released a quick highlight of Jones performing at their rookie minicamp.

His speed — which earned a 4.31 40 time at the NFL Combine, fourth-fastest among this year’s participants — is on full display, as is Jones’ crisp route running.

“That’s how you come off the ball smoking,” one coach says. “Make ‘em respect that speed!”

The clip can be seen below, courtesy of the Bears’ Twitter account: