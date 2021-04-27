FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Watch: Vols continue competition, team-building with staff-player softball game

It’s no secret that Josh Heupel has created some fun ways for his players to bond, often citing the “family” mantra that he wants to develop between his players off the field.

From food trucks to taking in a Tennessee baseball game together, the Vols have followed through in that idea.

In continuing with that relationship development, Heupel’s team recently took to the diamond, too.

Photos from this weekend show the Vols at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, home of the Lady Vols’ softball program. There, players and coaches faced off in a staff-player softball game.

The full highlights can be seen below in a tweet Tennessee uploaded on Tuesday afternoon.

While spring practices may be done, it’s obvious that the Vols will continue to grow on and off the field through this summer.

