Cody Brown has been committed to Tennessee for months, and he will likely be on campus in January, but the touted running back from Parkview (Ga.) still has unfinished business left at the high school level. Brown's team made a semi-final run last season, and he started his final playoff run in a monster way.

Camden County had no answer for brown on Friday night, as he ran for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns on 42 carries. You can watch highlights from the game below: