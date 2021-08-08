Watch: Vols RB Evans Hauls in Toe-Tap TD Pass from Hendon Hooker

Tennessee's practice was closed to the media on Saturday, but the official Tennessee Football Twitter account shared one highlight from the day's outing.

During the 11v11 setting of practice, Hendon Hooker, who is fully entrenched in the Vols quarterback battle, connected with Tiyon Evans in the endzone for a sensational catch from Evans.

Coming out of junior college, Evans was rated as the top-ranked running back in the country, in part because of his ability to make plays like this one. The previous coaching staff believed Evans was the top running back in the nation while recruiting him.

On Thursday, Evans talked with the media for the first time since coming to Tennessee in January, and he was clear that he wanted to make the best of his opportunity.

"I’ve most definitely got a chip on my shoulder," Evans said on Thursday. "I feel like I ain’t really showed what I can really do in the spring with my ankle injury. I'm blessed with this opportunity right now, and I’m taking my chances and capitalize on every chance I get. Got to."

"I love being the underdog," Evans also said on Thursday. "I've really been the underdog all my life. I've been under the radar. Being at Tennessee is the biggest thing I ever did. So yeah, I love it because when you go out there and do something and you see all the people trying to come be on your side, just that right there shows you that you're doing something right."

Evans continues to push for playing time in Tennessee's backfield, and with plays like this one, he will be hard to keep off the field. The 1-2 punch the Vols have with Small and Evans could be an effective pairing this fall. He recently received praise from offensive coordinator Alex Golesh for a strong summer.

"Tiyon (Evans) has had a really good summer," Golesh said ahead of fall camp. "I’m really proud of Tiyon, he's really grown up and really figuring it all out, just how to be a college football player in general. I’m really excited about who the three to four to five could be. You know, I think the next week and a half to two weeks will really tell us that."