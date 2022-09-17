Skip to main content

Watch: Vols Take Part in Vol Walk Ahead of Akron

The Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel took part in the traditional Vol Walk before a home game moments ago ahead of their matchup against Akron. 

Watch the entire Vol Walk above to not only see the Heupel and the players walk past the fans, but to also get a feel of the atmosphere for the sold out Vols-Akron.

The Vols and the Zips kickoff at 7 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. With a win, Tennessee would start 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

