Watch: Vols WR Jalin Hyatt Talks Pitt Performance, More

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyat is coming off of a solid outing on Saturday against Pittsburgh where he received a career-high 13 targets. Hyatt hauled in 11 receptions for 73 yards. On Tuesday afternoon, Hyatt spoke with the media about the performance and more. You can watch the session in the video above. 

