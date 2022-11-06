Skip to main content

Where Tennessee Stands in the AP Poll After Georgia Loss

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season with a 27-13 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

With the loss, the Vols are likely to drop from the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday. As for the AP Poll, in which Tennessee was ranked No. 2, UT has dropped from the No. 2 spot to No. 5.

The entire poll can be viewed here

After their big win, Georgia remains at No. 1 in the AP Poll, and they will likely take over the top spot in the CFP Poll. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State, Michigan and TCU file in behind Georgia at the No. 2, 3 and 4 spots ahead of Tennessee. This marks the first week TCU cracks the Top 4. 

Other SEC teams in the poll include No. 7 LSU, No. 10 Alabama, and No. 11 Ole Miss. The Vols blew out No. 7 LSU 40-13 on the road back in early October. 

Tennessee has no remaining ranked opponents on the schedule, with Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt remaining for the Vols. 

Tennessee and Missouri will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium on Saturday for UT's final home game of the season.

FCC345B5-911A-4BFC-AC76-FCD890EBB01D
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Tennessee’s First Loss

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19367289_168390308_lowres
Football

Thoughts From The Box: Georgia Derails Tennessee in Athens

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19108681_168390308_lowres
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for No.1 Tennessee Against No.3 Georgia

By Matt Ray
730639E7-E90E-4619-8C51-C9AD35FD3585
Football

Staff Predictions: No.1 Tennessee-No.3 Georgia

By Matt Ray, Jack Foster, Eric Woods and Dale Dowden
USATSI_18965562_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video for Showdown With Georgia

By Matt Ray
6360B412-E8C2-4F82-9D3E-A2F8D6948AAA
Football

Hendon Hooker Signs NIL Deal With Mustard Company

By Jack Foster
673C2305-3DA2-4AF6-903F-C8EA3744C8D9
Recruiting

Elite ATH KingJoseph Edwards 'Impressed' With Vols Start to 2022 Season

By Matt Ray
CBB25C05-C8E2-4ABC-AF60-72EC8B4EB594
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Thursday Ahead of Showdown With No.3 Georgia

By Matt Ray