Where Tennessee Stands in the AP Poll After Georgia Loss

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season with a 27-13 defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

With the loss, the Vols are likely to drop from the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings on Tuesday. As for the AP Poll, in which Tennessee was ranked No. 2, UT has dropped from the No. 2 spot to No. 5.

The entire poll can be viewed here.

After their big win, Georgia remains at No. 1 in the AP Poll, and they will likely take over the top spot in the CFP Poll.

Ohio State, Michigan and TCU file in behind Georgia at the No. 2, 3 and 4 spots ahead of Tennessee. This marks the first week TCU cracks the Top 4.

Other SEC teams in the poll include No. 7 LSU, No. 10 Alabama, and No. 11 Ole Miss. The Vols blew out No. 7 LSU 40-13 on the road back in early October.

Tennessee has no remaining ranked opponents on the schedule, with Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt remaining for the Vols.

Tennessee and Missouri will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium on Saturday for UT's final home game of the season.