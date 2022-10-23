Where Vols Stand in Rankings After Week 8

The Vols improved their season record to 7-0 this past week after a 65-24 beatdown on UT Martin.

Tennessee's offense looked dominant once again, lighting up the Skyhawks defense with 52 first half points.

Jalin Hyatt stood out among the Vols' offensive playmakers, posting 174 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns.

With Tennessee's great performance came a bump in the AP Coaches Poll, as the Big Orange cracked the Top Three for the first time this season.

The Vols are now No. 3 in the coaches poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State.

As for the regular AP Poll, the Vols Week ranking after Week 8 did not change, as Tennessee remains at No. 3.

Like the coaches poll, Georgia is atop the Top 25 AP Poll with Ohio State coming in at No. 2.

Tennessee will face No. 19 Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. ESPN has the broadcast.