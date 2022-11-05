Skip to main content

Who's In, Who's Out for No.1 Tennessee Against No.3 Georgia

Josh Heupel has reiterated all week that Tennessee will be the healthiest it has been all year to this point, and that appears to be true. The Vols will come into the game with a relatively clean bill of health against the Bulldogs. The full injury report is listed below. 

Cedric Tillman (IN)- The big hit for Tennessee for the last few weeks before Kentucky was that star receiver had been sidelined. We had heard varying timelines since Tillman was injured, but five weeks stayed firm for a while, and Tillman was able to return against the Cats. He got early targets, and the Vols will look to him more today in between the hedges. 

Gerald Mincey (IN)- Tennessee's starting left tackle was inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols were down a key piece against a good LSU front. Mincey played against Alabama, but Tennessee chose to exercise caution with him against UT-Martin. He suited up against Kentucky, but he did not play as much. Mincey should be available more for the Vols tonight. 

Juwan Mitchell (IN)- One of Tennessee's top linebackers did not dress and was unavailable for Tennessee against UT Martin for undisclosed reasons. Mitchell was back for Kentucky and had a great game, arguably his best as a Vol. Whatever initial injury setback he had is no concern. He is ready to go for Tennessee today. 

Kamal Hadden (IN)- After being a game-time decision and ultimately unavailable against Alabama for undisclosed reasons, Kamal Hadden was out again against UT Martin. He suited up for Kentucky, but he did not play. He is dressed and available for the Vols again today. 

Christian Charles (IN)- The second-year cornerback suffered what appeared to be a lower body injury against Alabama on the Crimson Tide's last drive of the game. Charles did not play against UT-Martin or Kentucky, though he did dress for Kentucky. He is available for this contest against his former home state program, and he should be ready to go. 

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead (OUT)- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

