Who's In, Who's Out For No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin

No. 3 Tennessee hosts UT Martin today as the Vols look to go 7-0 for the first time since 1998. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff provides the most up to date injury report.

Cedric Tillman (OUT)- The big hit for Tennessee here once again is their star wide receiver is still sidelined. We have heard varying timelines since Tillman was injured, but five weeks stayed firm for a while. Once again, Tillman is out as the staff looks to have him ready for the Kentucky game. Tennessee will look to Ramel Keyton to step in alongside Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. Tillman has now been out for four and a half games.

Gerald Mincey (OUT)- Tennessee's starting left tackle was inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols were down a key piece against a good LSU front. Mincey played against Alabama last week, but his snap share declined in the and he is once again active.

Jaylen McCollough (OUT)- The Vols defensive captain is out as he deals with an off-field issue that occurred last Sunday evening. There is no timetable for return at this time. McCollough was out against Alabama last week.

Pakk Garland (OUT)- Kwauze Garland remains out. He injured his upper body in week 1 against Ball State.

Juwan Mitchell (OUT)- One of Tennessee's top linebackers did not dress and is unavailable for Tennessee today against UT Martin for undisclosed reasons.

Kamal Hadden (OUT)- After being a game-time decision and ultimately unavailable against Alabama for undisclosed reasons, Kamal Hadden is out again this week against UT Martin. Hadden combines with Burrell and McCollough as key pieces of the Vols secondary INACTIVE.

Christian Charles (OUT)- The Tennessee starting cornerback is inactive against UT Martin after suffering a lower body injury against Alabama. Charles is yet another blow to the Tennessee secondary, as the Vols are without their top three corners: Hadden, Charles and Burrell, and starting strong safety Jaylen McCollough.

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead (OUT)- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

