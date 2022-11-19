Skip to main content

Who's In, Who's Out for No.5 Tennessee Against South Carolina

Tennessee trounced Missouri inside of Neyland last week to finish their slate of home games. Now, the Vols will finish with two games on the road, starting tonight at South Carolina. We take a look at who is in and who is out for the SEC East contest.

Jeremy Banks (OUT)- Tennessee will be without its starting linebacker this week due to an undisclosed injury. Sources indicate this is not to be a long-term concern for the veteran linebacker. The Vols will turn to Aaron Beasley along with Juwan Mitchell for this contest. The Gamecocks will be without their two leading rushers for the contest.

Cedric Tillman (In)The Tennessee receiver was a late scratch last week, and it appears he will be a true game time decision tonight. Tillman will play for the Vols tonight it appears as he has participated in warmups throughout.

Gerald Mincey (IN)- Tennessee's starting left tackle was inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols were down a key piece against a good LSU front. Mincey played against Alabama, but Tennessee chose to exercise caution with him against UT-Martin. He has suited up since, but he has not seen as much action. Mincey should be available more for the Vols today.

Kamal Hadden (IN)- After being a game-time decision and ultimately unavailable against Alabama for undisclosed reasons, Kamal Hadden was out again against UT Martin. He suited up for Kentucky and Georgia, but he saw limited action if any. He was not dressed and unavailable for the Vols vs. Missouri. He is back today. 

Christian Charles (IN)- The second-year cornerback suffered what appeared to be a lower body injury against Alabama on the Crimson Tide's last drive of the game. Charles did not play against UT-Martin or Kentucky. He did dress for Kentucky and Georgia but did not see action. He worked back in some against Missouri last week. He is available for today's contest.

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead (OUT)- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

Tayven Jackson (OUT)- Jackson is out for the season with an upper body injury sustained against UT-Martin.

