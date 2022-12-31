Skip to main content

Who's In, Who's Out For No.6 Tennessee in Orange Bowl Against Clemson

Miami Gardens, Fla.-- Tennessee and Clemson are set to square off in the Orange Bowl momentarily. Ahead of the contest, we take a look at the injury report. 

Kamal Hadden (IN)- Hadden missed or was a limited participant in several of Tennessee's most recent games. He is available for the Vols tonight and will slot back into the cornerback rotation. 

Tayven Jackson (OUT)- Jackson suffered a shoulder injury against UT-Martin, but he has practiced this week, however he will miss tonight's game as he is not quiet ready. Gaston Moore will be the backup quarterback. 

Trevon Flowers (Out)- The veteran safety suffered a hand injury late in the season, and he will not be available for the Vols tonight. 

Jeremy Banks (OUT)- Banks announced just before the team's departure that he would not be playing in the bowl game. Outside of this, Tennessee is healthy at the inside linebacker. 

Jalin Hyatt (OUT) - The Biletnikoff award-winner opted out after deciding to go to the NFL Draft. 

Cedric Tillman (OUT)- Tillman opted out after making the decision to go to the NFL Draft. 

Warren Burrell (OUT)- The veteran cornerback is still sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered earlier in the season. 

Hendon Hooker (OUT)- Hooker suffered a season-ending ACL injury against South Carolina. 

