Gators Commit backs off pledge, Vols still pursuing

Matthew Ray

Kamar Wilcoxson has backed off of his Florida pledge once again. Wilcoxson had been committed to the Gators since July 27th, but that changed today. He announced the decision via social media.

Wilcoxson recently told Matt Ray on Tennessee,  "We recently just got back in contact as the year started. I wasn’t really focused on recruiting during the season last year,  but our relationship is back good.

He said on the communication with the Vols staff, "It’s been pretty consistent. I talked to like 5 or 6 people on staff yesterday. They’ve been telling me if they sign me, they expect me to play as a Freshman

Other schools still actively pursuing Wilcoxson include Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech,  and Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the team that appears to have traction. Wilcoxson's recruitment has the makings of being one of the more interesting recruitments to follow in the 2021 class.

He recently told SI All-American's John Garcia he planned to make a final decision on August 8th.

