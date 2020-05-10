Breaking: Elite LB Aaron Willis Commits to Tennessee, Details Decision Here

Tennessee is on a red hot recruiting streak, and the Vols have added the commitment of another highly coveted linebacker in Aaron Willis of St. Frances Academy in Maryland. Willis announced his decision today via social media and ultimately chose the Vols over Maryland and LSU. He breaks down the decision here.

Prior to publicly revealing his decision, Willis told VR2 on SI about his decision to choose Tennessee, "Coach Niedermeyer. We have a great connection. We talk about ball all the time. We talk on the phone."

He added, " I talk to all of the defensive coaches. Pruitt is a great person, and I talk to him. I know it is going to be in the best conference in the SEC, and it is definitely on the rise. I know I can go there and learn behind All-SEC Freshman Henry To'oto'o. I can learn behind him."

Willis said on the opportunity to play for a defensive-minded coach like Jeremy Pruitt, "that was a big factor. That is what I think every football player dreams of is going to the league. Him having that success and history of producing linebackers like that plays a big part. Especially, since him as a person, and when I ask the players about him, everything is positive about how good he is and how he treats players."

One of those players is St. Frances Alum, Dominic Bailey. Bailey and Willis have communicated frequently during the COVID-19 lockdown, and he said, " he was great. I just talked to him and talked to him about committing there, and he said it is great there. It is nothing but love. They treat their players as their own sons. He said if you work hard for playing time, you will get it, and you get the exposure playing against the best in the best conference."

Willis chose the Vols despite not visiting the campus yet. He said, "they will definitely get an official visit in the future."

Now that Willis is in the fold, he will turn his attention to peer recruiting for the Vols. He said on who his top targets will be, "definitely my corner, CJ Burton, I have played with him for 8 years. There are definitely some guys I am trying to steal, and get away from there school, but we will see how that works out."

Willis said on what type of player the Vols are getting, " they are getting a captain. As soon as I get there, I will be excited and be about the team. All in it. On the field, they are getting an animal. You can watch the tape, ask around, ask anybody that has ever seen me play. They will tell you how I play aggressive and different on the field."

Willis is rated as the 68th overall prospect in the nation and 4th best ILB in the country for 2021, according to Rivals.com