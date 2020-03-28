Volunteer Country
Nation’s top TE includes Vols in top 5 schools

Matthew Ray

Hudson Wolfe is one of the nation’s elite TE prospects, and he has included Tennessee in his top list of schools which are featured below. 

Tennessee has prioritized Wolfe for months, and now they are in what could be his final list of schools. 

When the new recruiting cycle started Tennessee stopped by Hardin County (TN) to check in on Wolfe through his coaches, and he told me at the time it really made him feel like a priority. 

Wolfe made it in to Knoxville just prior to the NCAA mandated dead period due to Covid-19, so Tennessee will be one of the schools that remains fresh on his mind. Featured below is a video of Wolfe talking with contributor Jake Nichols on his recruitment at the Pylon 7v7 event in Nashville earlier this year. 

Jodean85
Jodean85

Man with the offensive guys in the incoming 2020 class, plus this young man in Chaney & Tee's offense. This could be 1 of the most productive offenses in UT history if we can get this guy & continue on the upward trend we're on right now.

