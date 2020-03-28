2021 tight end Hudson Wolfe is one of the elite prospects in America, and he has now cut his top list of schools to five. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Tennessee are all on the list.

Wolfe has been a long-time target for the Vols, and they are staying the course for him, right now. Wolfe said, "I have built great relationships with the Tennessee staff. That is one of the reasons Tennessee is in the top for me."

Despite a new coaching change at his position, Wolfe has not backed off of his interest in the Vols. He knows what they offer in terms of early playing time, and he said, "it helps the interest for me with them needing help at tight end, but I have got to make sure it is the right decision for me and not rush into anything."

Tennessee is going to have to battle against three of the nation's top teams in Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State to keep Wolfe home, and he said on what he needs to see from them moving forward, "Tennessee is doing a great job of recruiting me, and them just continuing to stay in touch and do what they are. At this point, it is just finding the right place."

Covid-19 has changed plans for everyone, and Wolfe had several key visits lined up, but the lack of missing those visits may not alter his decision plans. Wolfe said," I am still hoping to have a decision made before football season but that is definitely fluid because of the virus.

Wolfe is a consensus four-star recruit, and one of the highest-ranked prospects in the state of Tennessee.

Featured image via Hudson Wolfe's Instagram.