WWE Superstar to Guest Pick on College GameDay

ESPN's flagship College GameDay show is in Knoxville this weekend for No. 20 Florida @ No. 11 Tennessee.

The excitement for the Vols' second matchup against a Top-20 opponent this season is at an all-time high as the game will be played in a sold out, Checkered Neyland Stadium against premier SEC rival Florida.

With College GameDay in town, a guest picker for all Week 4 college football games is a given. Speculation has been going on this week about who it will be, but the announcement has finally been made.

The guest picker? WWE Superstar and Tennessee Track & Field alum Bianca Belair took to Twitter earlier tonight to announce that she will be the guest picker for College GameDay.

The Knoxville native will make her picks with the rest of the GameDay crew at 9 am-12 pm ET.

Other candidates for the guest picker included country music artist Morgan Wallen, NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Tennessee Baseball head coach Tony Vitello, a media darling.

Vitello will still find his way on GameDay, though, as Tennessee Baseball reported on Friday evening that Vitello would make an appearance on the show.

ESPN College GameDay will air live from Ayres Hall on UTK's campus from 9 am-12 pm ET on Saturday, ending three-and-a-half hours before Tennessee hosts SEC rival Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET.

CBS will have the broadcast.

Photo Credit: SEScoops

