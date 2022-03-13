TAMPA, Fla. -- Kennedy Chandler dribbled alone near the SEC logo.

He grinned and popped his jersey, waving to the crowd. When the buzzer sounded, Zakai Zeigler sprinted onto the floor with a horde of Vols following after him.

The group crowded around John Fulkerson, who stood still to absorb the moment.

In just a few moments, dreams turned to reality: Tennessee had snapped a 43-year drought to beat Texas A&M 65-50 in the SEC Tournament title game -- UT's first conference title since 1979.

Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 17 points, 14 in the second half.

Here's how the Vols took home their first SEC championship since the Don DeVoe era:

Vescovi and vets emerge late

As mentioned, James hit a late shot to help push the Vols past the Aggies.

He hit another three for back-to-back shots, but he wasn't the only veteran Vol to aid in the effort.

John Fulkerson crammed a two-handed slam with 5:46 remaining to give even more life to Tennessee's crowd.

James had 16 points, eight in each half.

Chandler cuts and Vescovi cushions before Vols cruise

Early in the second half, Texas A&M stormed on a 7-0 run to cut the Vols' margin to five -- the smallest of the game.

Chandler collected a pass at the top of the key and coolly drained his fourth three-pointer of the afternoon, putting Tennessee back at an eight-point advantage.

Santiago Vescovi took the baton from there, hitting three straight free-throws before nailing two triples of his own to put UT up 46-31 off a 12-2 run -- nine straight from the Uruguay native.

For Vescovi, the answers were especially remarkable given his quiet outings during the Vols' first two days in Tampa.

But when the Vols needed a bigger boost, No. 25 was there to give it.

Great offense, better defense precede predictable drought

Coming into Sunday's title game, Tennessee looked to slow down the same Aggies that blew past Auburn and Arkansas to reach the finals.

The Vols didn't wait long to shoot their way ahead.

Fueled by hot offense and even better defense, Tennessee jumped out to a 14-0 lead.

Chandler, Josiah-Jordan James and Vescovi hit three 3-pointers during the stretch, while James added a floater and a free throw.

The Vols held the Aggies to 0-of-8 from the floor and 0-of-7 from three, as A&M didn't make a shot for the first five minutes and 59 seconds.

But as quickly as Tennessee jumped to its lead, the Vols almost unraveled.

After a Jonas Aidoo layup for a two-touchdown advantage, UT didn't score again for five minutes, 52 seconds -- close to the exact same time that the Aggies couldn't hit.