Watch: Zakai Zeigler Throws Out First Pitch in Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler threw out the first in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday Night ahead of Tennessee's series opener with Auburn.

The video of Zeigler throwing the pitch can be seen above.

The Tennessee basketball team as a whole was also honored on Friday night. Uros Plavsic was seen in a Daddy hat and a fur coat, while Josiah-Jordan James was wearing a Trey Lipscomb shirt to support the BaseVols.