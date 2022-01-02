Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Controversial Bowl Game Ending, Looking Back at the 2021 Season

    Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray go over Tennessee's loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl and the wild, controversial ending. Although the Vols lost and ended the year with a 7-6 record, there is a positives when looking back on how Josh Heupel did in year one, which should ignite more hope in Vol Nation than any year has in recent memory. Jack and Matt talk all that and more in the latest episode of the Volunteer Country on SI Podcast.

    Listen to the entire podcast below:

