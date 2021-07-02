Breaking: Michigan OL Commits to Vols, Details Decision

Tennessee quickly identified 6'5, 330lbs offensive tackle Masai Reddick during a camp setting in June, resulting in an offer from the Volunteers staff. Two weeks later, Reddick returned to campus for an official visit, and before leaving, he committed to Josh Heupel and Company. Now, Reddick has made his pledge public via Instagram.

"I think the biggest part of it was the coaching staff," Reddick told VR2 on SI before publicly revealing his commitment. "Them being new and going into the situation they had to with the players having a certain feeling about the last staff, the players being in that environment and having to get used to the new staff, these coaches have done an amazing job of talking to the players and making them feel like they are a part of the family and having them come in with a positive attitude. When you have somebody that constantly is there for you and encouraging you like that father-figure, you can just feel the family around them. You just feel like you are part of the crew."

"With all of that, it is an amazing feeling," Reddick added. "It is surreal to think of somebody who is not even closely blood-related to you is so in tune with you and your purpose, your grind, and your future. I think that is the biggest reason why I chose Tennessee; the connection is so real."

"Coach Heup jumped out of his chair and just grabbed me and squeezed the life out of me,” Reddick recalled. “He was so excited. I can quote this exactly, 'He was like, man, I wish I could sit here and you tell me you are coming here." Then I looked at my mom and said, 'you think it is about time?' She said, 'I am ride or die for whatever you do.' So, I told Coache Heupel I was coming. He hopped out of the chair and said, 'let's go!!' If you know what grown man strength is, Coach Heupel has it."

"Next, we walked out of the office, and my family and the coaches were all standing there anticipating what exactly I was going to say,” Reddick said of revealing his decision to everyone else. “Coach Elarbee is sitting there, and as soon as I told him, like I said, grown man strength. He just grabbed me and was absolutely ecstatic. That really made me excited to be a part of the family and to be able to say I am a Vol."

so what are the Vols getting in the mauler from the Motor City?

"As a person, they are getting someone who is laid back and reliable,” Reddick said. “Someone if you see in the classroom or walking down the street sometime, stop and talk to me because I am down for it. Even when it comes to charity or talking to little kids about the process of growing up or whatever it may be, it is just being able to share my story and give back to the community. A hardworker. Point blank, period a hard worker.”

"As a player, they are getting someone who will bring a lot of power to the line. People are looking at my Rivals account and wondering if I am big enough to play in the SEC, but that is not updated yet, and I am 6'5", 330lbs, so that is a lot of size. I am going to be bringing size, aggression, power, and trying to make sure the line at the University of Tennessee has a reputation for all of that.”