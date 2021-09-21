2022 LB Phillip Mason Quietly Drawing College Interest

Phillip Mason is a 6-foot-1 and 210-pound linebacker prospect from Ridgeland High School (Ga.) in the 2022 recruiting class.

Mason just recently transferred to Ridgeland over the summer from East Hamilton High School (Tenn.) and has started seeing some college attention since.

Mason caught up with Sports Illustrated to discuss the schools showing interest, some visits, etc.

"Recently, I've talked to Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, and a few other schools," said Mason when asked which schools had shown interest over the past few months.

Mason attended a camp/visit in Florida during the summer, but some of the coaches were tied up, and Mason was invited back for the next day.

"

Coach McGriff, my recruiter, wasn't able to stay in touch with us on that first day, so he requested that I come back for that second day, and we did," Mason explained. "We had a more in-depth tour, took some pics, and talked academics."

It is worth noting that on that second day, the Ridgeland Panther prospect ranked among the top linebackers that were there and had a solid showing during one on one's, which took place under the lights in The Swamp. Coach Dan Mullen himself was there to take it all in.

"Coach Mullen liked what he saw, pulled me to the side, and gave me some things to work on, and I've been pushing ever since."

Mason also discussed with Sports Illustrated about some upcoming visits and potential visits as well, "I plan to try and get back up to Tennessee."

Despite no offer, Mason has maintained a strong interest in the Vols following a visit early in the summer.

The 2022 Peach State prospect was actually in Nashville at Vanderbilt over the weekend, and the Commodores continue to loom in his recruitment.

The Georgia-based athlete had previously announced a visit back to The Swamp as the Florida Gators host the Tennessee Vols. That game is set for September 25th and has a 7:00 pm kickoff.

Christian Robinson, Florida's assistant linebacker coach, is who helped set the visit up with Mason. Mason is looking to see something different this time. "Gameday environment, it's hard to see all that during the summer and when the players aren't in camp yet."

Schools are continuing to evaluate Mason, and it is possible that his first Division 1 offer will come in soon.