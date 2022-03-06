2023 In-State WR Justin Brown Discusses Return Trip To Rocky Top

2023 Blackman High School (Tenn.) wide receiver Justin Brown made his way east to Knoxville today for Tennessee's second Junior Day of the year. The standout pass-catcher discusses the trip with Volunteer Country.

"We went to the basketball game, and it was a crazy atmosphere there," Brown said of what stood out about the trip. "The fans were crazy there just like at a football game, so it was great. Overall, the coaches just showed so much love towards my family and me, which is great. And the facilities were amazing."

Since the last time Brown was at Tennessee, Kodi Burns left Knoxville for the NFL, and the Vols are still in the process of naming his replacement, but with the visit this weekend and the effort from Josh Heupel and Kelsey Pope, the home state school has not lost any ground in Brown's recruitment.

"With him leaving, it has not really changed where things stand with Tennessee," Brown said on the coaching change at the wide receiver position. "They are still a good school and high on my priority. Coach Heupel and Coach Pope, they have both been texting me and staying in good contact with me."

Pope was Burns's assistant and remains a strong in-house candidate for the open position spent one-one time with Brown today and impressed the mid-state standout.

We had a one-on-one meeting today," Brown said of the time he spent with Pope during Saturday's visit. "Overall, he was just straight up with me. He talked about what he liked about my route running, my hips, and my ability to get out of breaks. We went over where I would play if I was to come here. He said I would start out in the slot, and as I get more developed, I would move out to the outside."

Brown liked what he saw from Pope during the time spent together, and he could envision himself playing for the rising star, if Pope is the receivers coach in the future.

"If he does get the job, I could definitely see myself playing for him," Brown said.

Brown also had an opportunity to spend one-on-one time with Josh Heupel as the two continued to build on an already strong relationship.

"Really it was talking more about how they run their offense, their system, and their practices," Brown said of the conversation with Heupel. "He asked me about what we were doing back at my school, so I was going through my schedule with him. Overall, he was just connecting with me and telling me about the program and the new facility they are building."

Brown is still continuing to soak the recruiting process in and has more visits planned for the future, with his timeline for a decision likely to be sometime during his Senior season.

"I am going to do some more visits, then do some spring practices and take my official visits during the season, and after that is when I will probably commit," he said.

His next trip will take him west to see an SEC West school that recently extended an offer to him.

"Next, I am headed to Ole Miss," Brown said. "I am looking at the business side of the school, the culture there to see if they are a family-oriented school and to see if I am a big priority for them."

The 6'1", 185lbs wideout will participate against some of the nation's elite 7v7 teams next weekend in Atlanta with his TN Select team.