All Day Tennessee Vols Chat
Matthew Ray
As always, drop your questions below in the comments. We will cover any and everything you want to discuss. A lot of buzz in the sports world right now. Look forward to hearing from you all!
Matthew Ray
As always, drop your questions below in the comments. We will cover any and everything you want to discuss. A lot of buzz in the sports world right now. Look forward to hearing from you all!
Everyone talks Pruitt will probably leave spots for a transfer or two. What positions will have possible needs of a transfer for 2021? When do we get some OL commits? I know they have Colby Smith, but they aren’t only taking one or two.
What’s the situation with Mims and Mondon?
Where do you guys see Ingrams-Dawkins and Page leaning right now? Think they both will commit over the summer?
With the JT Daniels transferring you UGA does that hurt UT in any way. That came out of left field I heard he wouldn’t tell teams about how his knee was healing and they backed off of him.