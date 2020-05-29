Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

All Day Tennessee Vols Chat

Matthew Ray

As always, drop your questions below in the comments. We will cover any and everything you want to discuss. A lot of buzz in the sports world right now. Look forward to hearing from you all!

Comments (9)
No. 1-4
Northgavol
Northgavol

Everyone talks Pruitt will probably leave spots for a transfer or two. What positions will have possible needs of a transfer for 2021? When do we get some OL commits? I know they have Colby Smith, but they aren’t only taking one or two.

BigEarl
BigEarl

What’s the situation with Mims and Mondon?

bignewt58
bignewt58

Where do you guys see Ingrams-Dawkins and Page leaning right now? Think they both will commit over the summer?

VolNater88
VolNater88

With the JT Daniels transferring you UGA does that hurt UT in any way. That came out of left field I heard he wouldn’t tell teams about how his knee was healing and they backed off of him.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Day Tennessee chat

Let’s talk about the Vols!

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Four-Star In-State ATH Kody Jones Remains High on Vols, Talks Recruitment

Four-Star In-State 2022 ATH Kody Jones Remains High on Tennessee Vols, Talks Recruitment and COVID-19 Shutdown

David May

Report: NCAA Close to Recommending Model for Pre-Season Football Camp

Report: NCAA Close to Implementing Model for Pre-Season Football Camp

Matthew Ray

A Look at Five Tennessee Players Who Could Change Positions this Fall

A breakdown of which Tennessee Volunteer players could change positions this fall

Matthew Ray

Miles Campbell Talks 'Relief' After Commitment to Tennessee, Looks Ahead to Senior Season

Tennessee Volunteers Football Commitment Miles Campbell Talks Relief After Committing to Tennessee, Looks Ahead to His Senior Season

Matthew Ray

JT Daniels Officially Announces Transfer Destination

JT Daniels Officially Announces Transfer Destination

Matthew Ray

Watch: Josh Dobbs Talks NASA Externship, Love For Space

Watch: Former Tennessee Vols Josh Dobbs Talks NASA Externship, Love For Space

Matthew Ray

How the Newly Extended NCAA Recruiting Dead Period Affects Tennessee

How the Newly Extended NCAA Recruiting Dead Period Affects Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Commit Aaron Willis is a Heat Seeking Missile at Linebacker

Watch: Tennessee Commit Aaron Willis is a Heat Seeking Missile at Linebacker

Matthew Ray

Where Eric Gray's Freshman Season Compares to 5 Tennessee Greats

Where Eric Gray's Freshman Season Compares to 5 Tennessee Greats

Matthew Ray