Fast-Rising Tight End Austin Terry Details 'Special Offer' from Tennessee

On Thursday, Tennessee extended an offer to a 2022 prospect from the state of Washington.

Austin Terry is a rising junior at Tumwater High School. The 3-star tight end stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 230-pounds. It is certainly hard to coach that type of size for a young prospect.

Covid-19 hasn't forced many changes in the recruiting process for Terry. The main negative about it was not being able to take his spring visits as planned. Terry says, "I've been staying in contact with schools with weekly phone calls and emails."

Terry having the measurables that he does, it is easy to see how he could grab a coach's attention at first glance. The skillset has to mirror that frame at some point. Just what kind of player is Austin Terry?

"Many people tend to consider me as a big receiver in a way. I did catch a good amount of balls and bring in good yardage this past season," says Terry. As good as that sounds, that isn't what the young tight end said his edge was. "My blocking is my edge," says the big-bodied prospect. Terry's school is a run-first type of team so the importance of the tight end blocking is always highlighted. Terry is looking forward to this season, with the more incorporated pass game into their scheme, "the tight end position at our school will be a fun and dynamic place to play," added Terry.

Tennessee joined the likes of Air Force, Boise State, and Nebraska with their extended offer. At the moment, Washington, Oregon State, UCLA, and Oregon is who the 2022 tight end is hearing from the most.

The Tennessee offer extended by Coach Osovet meant "a ton" to Terry. "Especially with it being my first SEC offer. it made it all the more special."

Terry and Coach Osovet extended the offer via phone call but the two have a prior relationship. The coach and prospect have communicated since before January. The relationship going back a few months, has been built "strong" according to Terry. The message from Tennessee to Terry has been direct. "We know what you can do at tight end, and we want to bring the best guys in." Terry looks forward to furthering the relationship between Osovet and himself, as well as the other coaches on staff.

Terry being a prospect from the state of Washington, it would be a big move if the choice were to end up being Tennessee when the time comes. Terry hasn't thought too much about the locations of schools and is keeping all doors open. "But, I would not have a problem being far from home."