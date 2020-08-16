Vols Legacy, TE Target Sets Decision Date, Focusing on Ohio State and Tennessee

2022 Tennessee tight end target, Bennett Christian, has continued to work through the recruitment process despite the COVID-19 recruiting shutdown. This weekend he took a trip to Ohio State, and he tells VR2 on SI that he will visit Tennessee next weekend.

Bennett said on the Ohio State visit, "It was really good. I loved it up there. Really looking forward to Tennessee this weekend.

Following that visit, Bennett tells VR2 on SI, "I make my decision on my birthday, September 1st, between UT and OSU!"

Bennett last cut his list of schools to three on July 29th, including Penn State, but the Nittany Lions will not factor into the decision at this point.

Coach (Joe) Osovet, Tennessee's tight end's coach, extended the offer to the rising junior in June. The offer was a big one for the household and family overall. Bennett said, "As everyone expects, it does mean a lot. Growing up a Volunteer fan this offer is really cool. My family has been congratulating me as well as it's all just a blessing from God."

Christian said on Osovet during the June interview, "He is a great man. I have a good relationship building up. I really enjoy talking to him."

Christian added at the time, "Tennessee's message is that they really are interested in me, that is something we both have in common."

Bennett's father, Bill Christian, played at Tennessee under Johnny Majors. The Vols extended the offer to the younger Christian shortly after Major's passing earlier this year.

Bennett was very familiar with Coach Majors and the influence he had on his father. "During my life, my dad has had some funny Majors stories. It is really cool to hear how football was like then versus now. I've met Coach Majors once, and I can confirm my dad is a great Johnny Majors impressionist."

You can view the Allatoona High School (Ga.) prospects film below.